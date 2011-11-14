ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
libel
libel
Scientists Celebrate UK Libel Reform
Dan Cossins
| Apr 29, 2013
| 2 min read
New libel laws for England and Wales should help protect scientific debate, but campaigners worry that legal costs remain a threat.
Wakefield Sues for Libel in Texas
Edyta Zielinska
| Jan 9, 2012
| 2 min read
The discredited physician, who falsely reported a link between autism and vaccines, has filed a new libel claim.
Libel Case Against
Nature
Starts
Bob Grant
| Nov 14, 2011
| 1 min read
A theoretical physicist is suing the journal for an article it ran about his publication practices.
