A wildlife camera trap survey of critically endangered West African lions finds they have no preference for parks over trophy-hunting areas, possibly because of poor habitat quality in the no-hunting zones.

Image of the Day: Lion Cam

Image of the Day: Lion Cam

A wildlife camera trap survey of critically endangered West African lions finds they have no preference for parks over trophy-hunting areas, possibly because of poor habitat quality in the no-hunting zones.

A wildlife camera trap survey of critically endangered West African lions finds they have no preference for parks over trophy-hunting areas, possibly because of poor habitat quality in the no-hunting zones.