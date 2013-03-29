ADVERTISEMENT
lobster
Six North Atlantic Right Whales Have Died So Far This Year
Ashley Yeager
| Jun 28, 2019
| 2 min read
Canadian officials are investigating the deaths and implementing regulations to reduce the number of ships that strike the endangered species or snag them in fishing gear.
The Sea Hare’s Chemical Attack
Kate Yandell
| Mar 29, 2013
| 1 min read
The slug-like marine animals squirt a substance at lobsters that makes the predators lose their ability to smell.
