ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. Louis Agassiz

Louis Agassiz

The King of Turtles
Christoph Irmscher | May 1, 2013 | 3 min read
American naturalist Louis Agassiz had a zeal for collecting that encouraged a nation to engage with nature.
Contributors
Kate Yandell | May 1, 2013 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the May 2013 issue of The Scientist.
Book Excerpt from Louis Agassiz: Creator of American Science
Christoph Irmscher | Apr 30, 2013 | 5 min read
In Chapter 4, “Darwin’s Barnacles, Agassiz’s Jellyfish,” author Christoph Irmscher describes his subject’s obsession with marine organisms.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT