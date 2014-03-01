ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking of Science
The Scientist Staff | Feb 1, 2015 | 2 min read
February 2015's selection of notable quotes
Contributors
Abby Olena, PhD | Mar 1, 2014 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the March 2014 issue of The Scientist.
Let There Be Life
Mary Beth Aberlin | Mar 1, 2014 | 3 min read
How did Earth become biological?
Ancient Life in the Information Age
Aaron David Goldman | Mar 1, 2014 | 4 min read
What can bioinformatics and systems biology tell us about the ancestor of all living things?
