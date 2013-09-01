ADVERTISEMENT
MacArthur award
MacArthur award
Prizes Bigger than the Nobel
Shawna Williams
| Oct 5, 2017
| 3 min read
The Nobel Prize may garner the most attention, but there are other biomedical awards at least as lucrative.
“Genius” Grants Given
Bob Grant
| Sep 29, 2015
| 2 min read
The MacArthur Foundation announces this year’s awardees.
“Genius” Life Scientists Get Grants
Abby Olena, PhD
| Sep 25, 2013
| 2 min read
The MacArthur Foundation has awarded six researchers five-year grants worth $625,000 each.
Coastal Command
Megan Scudellari
| Sep 1, 2013
| 9 min read
From a tiny marine research center on the Louisiana coast, Nancy Rabalais has led the charge to map, understand, and reduce dangerous “dead zones” in the Gulf of Mexico.
