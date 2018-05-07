ADVERTISEMENT
EPA Science Board Criticizes Proposed Regulatory Rollbacks
Most of the panel’s members were appointed by the Trump administration.
Most of the panel’s members were appointed by the Trump administration.
marine protected areas
How Interconnected Is Life in the Ocean?
Catherine Offord
| Nov 1, 2019
| 10+ min read
To help create better conservation and management plans, researchers are measuring how marine organisms move between habitats and populations.
Interactive: How Interconnected Is Life in the Ocean?
Catherine Offord
| Nov 1, 2019
| 1 min read
To help create better conservation and management plans, researchers are measuring how marine organisms move between habitats and populations.
Trump Administration Drops Two Advisory Boards on Environment
Emily Makowski
| Oct 2, 2019
| 2 min read
Two panels devoted to reviewing/recommending policy on marine protected areas and invasive species were eliminated.
Just 13 Percent of Ocean Is Wilderness: Study
Shawna Williams
| Jul 26, 2018
| 1 min read
An analysis of 15 types of stressors finds humans are heavily affecting most sea areas.
Marine Protected Areas Aren’t Protected Against Climate Change
Ashley Yeager
| May 7, 2018
| 2 min read
If left unchecked, greenhouse gas emissions will drive ocean temperatures up, affecting wildlife in these regions.
