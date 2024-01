Images from a Cold War spy satellite help researchers piece together the effects of land-use decisions in Kazakhstan.

Farming Associated with Long-Term Decline in Marmot Populations

Farming Associated with Long-Term Decline in Marmot Populations

Farming Associated with Long-Term Decline in Marmot Populations

Images from a Cold War spy satellite help researchers piece together the effects of land-use decisions in Kazakhstan.

Images from a Cold War spy satellite help researchers piece together the effects of land-use decisions in Kazakhstan.