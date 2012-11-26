ADVERTISEMENT
Mars Rover
Organic Compounds Found in Martian Soil
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Jun 11, 2018
| 2 min read
Researchers also found seasonal variations in atmospheric methane on the planet that may have a geological or biological origin.
Marks of Martians?
Molly Sharlach
| Dec 18, 2014
| 2 min read
NASA’s Curiosity rover finds chemical signatures that point to the possibility of life on Mars.
Summoned From the Depths
Anna Azvolinsky
| Mar 1, 2014
| 8 min read
Geobiologist Roger Summons analyzes organic material in rocks found deep inside Earth, looking for evidence of how life originated and evolved on our planet—and possibly on Mars.
Hospitable Lake Found on Mars
Kerry Grens
| Dec 10, 2013
| 2 min read
The possibility of Martian life gets a boost from evidence of an ancient freshwater lake.
Curiosity Finds Clay on Mars
Kate Yandell
| Mar 14, 2013
| 2 min read
NASA’s rover has identified clay in its first drilled sample, signaling that the planet once had a wet and hospitable environment.
NASA Scientists Keep Curiosity Finding Secret
Bob Grant
| Nov 27, 2012
| 1 min read
The Mars rover has reportedly made a major discovery, but the world won’t know what it is until next week at the earliest.
The Martian Tempest
Beth Marie Mole
| Nov 26, 2012
| 2 min read
NASA scientists are closely watching a dust storm on Mars that threatens to go global and interfere with rovers on the planet’s surface.
