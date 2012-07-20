ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. mass murder

mass murder

Batman Shooter Is Former Neuroscience Student
Bob Grant | Jul 20, 2012 | 2 min read
The University of Colorado graduate student who allegedly killed 12 and injured dozens more in a crowded movie theater last night seemed “normal” just a few months earlier, a fellow researcher recalls.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT