medical archives
Terabytes of Government Data Copied
Kerry Grens
| Mar 8, 2017
| 3 min read
The latest stats on volunteers’ efforts in recent months to preserve environmental information generated by federal science agencies
HIV Spread from Haiti to NYC in 1970, “Patient Zero” Not to Blame
Ben Andrew Henry
| Oct 26, 2016
| 4 min read
Whole-genome sequencing of preserved blood samples provides the clearest picture to date of the virus’s arrival and spread in the U.S.
Opinion: Text Mining Medicine
Min Song
| Jun 25, 2012
| 3 min read
Researchers should scour historic medical archives to discover knowledge that could inform today’s biomedical research and clinical practice.
