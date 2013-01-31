ADVERTISEMENT
medical school
NYU Medical School Is Now Free, Almost
Shawna Williams
| Aug 17, 2018
| 1 min read
All students’ tuition will be funded through its endowment.
Adolescent Psychiatrist Beatrix Hamburg Dies
Ashley Yeager
| Apr 20, 2018
| 2 min read
A champion of peer counseling and a barrier-breaker for black women, she passed away after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
New Dean of USC Medical School Fired
Ashley P. Taylor
| Oct 6, 2017
| 2 min read
Rohit Varma’s termination, following the recent resignation of his predecessor over misbehavior, came as the
Los Angeles Times
prepared to report on a 2003 sexual harassment case.
USC to Fire Former Medical School Dean
Diana Kwon
| Jul 24, 2017
| 2 min read
Carmen Puliafito, once a renowned ophthalmologist and professor, engaged in illicit drug use and partied with prostitutes.
Teaching to the Test
Tracy Vence
| Sep 5, 2013
| 1 min read
A scientist scrutinizes introductory biology textbooks, finding that they seem to cater to premedical students.
Watson, MD
Beth Marie Mole
| Feb 1, 2013
| 3 min read
A collaborative project between IBM and the Cleveland Clinic brings artificial intelligence to patients’ bedsides.
Watson, MD, In Action
Beth Marie Mole
| Jan 31, 2013
| 1 min read
Meet the people behind teaching IBM's Jeopardy-winning robot how to excel in the medical profession.
