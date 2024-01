The Rutgers University researcher created the first FDA-authorized spit test, which has since been used by millions of people.

Andrew Brooks, Designer of COVID-19 Saliva Test, Dies at 51

Andrew Brooks, Designer of COVID-19 Saliva Test, Dies at 51

The Rutgers University researcher created the first FDA-authorized spit test, which has since been used by millions of people.

The Rutgers University researcher created the first FDA-authorized spit test, which has since been used by millions of people.