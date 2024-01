Biologists have published a DIY recipe for human induced pluripotent stem cell maintenance, which they estimate costs 3 percent of commercial media prices.

New iPSC Culture Medium Promises Weekends Off at Low Costs

New iPSC Culture Medium Promises Weekends Off at Low Costs

New iPSC Culture Medium Promises Weekends Off at Low Costs

Biologists have published a DIY recipe for human induced pluripotent stem cell maintenance, which they estimate costs 3 percent of commercial media prices.

Biologists have published a DIY recipe for human induced pluripotent stem cell maintenance, which they estimate costs 3 percent of commercial media prices.