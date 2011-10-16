ADVERTISEMENT
megavirus
Image of the Day: Giant Virus
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Feb 28, 2018
| 1 min read
The Tupanvirus is named for the South American Guarani God of Thunder.
Viruses Reconsidered
Didier Raoult
| Mar 1, 2014
| 9 min read
The discovery of more and more viruses of record-breaking size calls for a reclassification of life on Earth.
Genome Digest
Cristina Luiggi
| Nov 2, 2011
| 3 min read
Meet the species whose DNA has recently been sequenced.
Cellular Origins of Giant Viruses?
Cristina Luiggi
| Oct 16, 2011
| 1 min read
The largest virus to be sequenced prompts researchers to consider whether giant viruses were once full-fledged living organisms.
