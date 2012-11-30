ADVERTISEMENT
Arctic Foxes Suffer from Seafood Diet
Dan Cossins | May 9, 2013 | 1 min read
The decline of a population of Arctic foxes isolated on a small Russian island may be due to mercury pollution from their diet of seabirds and seals.
Treaty to Curb Mercury Pollution
Jef Akst | Jan 22, 2013 | 2 min read
More than 140 nations agree to a plan to limit global mercury emissions.
Water Ice Detected on Mercury
Bob Grant | Nov 30, 2012 | 1 min read
NASA scientists have confirmed that water persists as pockets of ice on the surface of the planet closest to our Sun.
