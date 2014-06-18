ADVERTISEMENT
Monsanto and Bayer Announce Approval of Massive Merger
Bob Grant | Dec 13, 2016 | 2 min read
On Tuesday, shareholders at the agribusiness giant approved the $66 billion deal with the European pharmaceutical firm.
Scripps Scuttles USC Takeover
Bob Grant | Jul 11, 2014 | 1 min read
The Scripps Research Institute and the University of Southern California have ceased negotiations about a possible merger or acquisition.
Scripps Faculty Wants President Out
Kerry Grens | Jul 7, 2014 | 1 min read
Some faculty members of the Scripps Research Institute are wary of a possible merger with USC and would like to oust the organization’s president.
USC to Merge with Scripps?
Bob Grant | Jun 18, 2014 | 2 min read
Rumors are swirling that the University of Southern California may acquire The Scripps Research Institute.
