Methyltransferases

The Role of DNA Base Modifications
Skirmantas Kriaucionis | Sep 1, 2017 | 10+ min read
Researchers are just beginning to scratch the surface of how several newly recognized epigenetic changes function in the genome.
Infographic: The Various Forms of Methylated DNA
Skirmantas Kriaucionis | Aug 31, 2017 | 1 min read
To expand the basic nucleotide alphabet, many species modify their DNA with epigenetic marks.
Plants’ Epigenetic Secrets
Jef Akst | Feb 1, 2017 | 10+ min read
Unlike animals, plants stably pass on their DNA methylomes from one generation to the next. The resulting gene silencing likely hides an abundance of phenotypic variation.
Infographic: Plant Methylation Basics
Jef Akst | Jan 31, 2017 | 2 min read
Multiple molecular mechanisms keep plant DNA methylation in order.
Managing Methylation
Karen Zusi | Jan 1, 2016 | 2 min read
A long noncoding RNA associated with DNA methylation has the power to regulate colon cancer growth in vitro.
Decoding DNA: New Twists and Turns
Kerry Grens | Jun 1, 2013 | 10+ min read
Highlights from a series of three webinars on the future of genome research, held by The Scientist to celebrate 60 years of the DNA double helix
