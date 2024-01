Female scientists in Mexico have filed at least four formal complaints alleging abuse by Jean-Philippe Vielle Calzada of the National Laboratory of Genomics for Biodiversity.

Prominent Plant Geneticist Accused of Sexual Harassment

