micrography

Image of the Day: Weevil Eye
Kerry Grens | Oct 17, 2018 | 1 min read
The Nikon photomicrography competition winners of 2018 include striking close-ups of a compound eye, a fern, and an insect’s bubble house.
Micro Masterpiece
Jef Akst | Dec 31, 2014 | 1 min read
The artful science of Tom Deerinck, a micrographer who consistently places in Nikon’s Small World competition
