The Rise of COVID-19 Vaccines for Animals
Thousands of animals have had their shot already. How many more really need it?
Thousands of animals have had their shot already. How many more really need it?
Home
Subjects
mink
mink
Q&A: Minks Can Transmit SARS-CoV-2 to Humans, Study Shows
Max Kozlov
| Nov 13, 2020
| 4 min read
Whole genome sequencing of the virus infecting the farm animals showed that it spread from the workers to the mink and back, indicating that an animal could serve as a viral reservoir.
Denmark to Cull 17 Million Mink Amid SARS-CoV-2 Mutation Concerns
Lisa Winter
| Nov 5, 2020
| 2 min read
Government authorities say because the animals are good hosts of the novel coronavirus, and this new viral variant could undermine vaccine efforts against COVID-19, they are destroying the nation's entire stock of mink.
