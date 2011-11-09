ADVERTISEMENT
Vicuñas <em>(Lama vicugna)</em> run across the plains in San Guillermo National Park, Argentina.
How Mange Remade an Ecosystem
A study traces the effects of a mite outbreak from the earth to the heavens.
Honeybee with varroa mite sitting on honeycombs
Artificial Intelligence Could Help Monitor Bee Health
Anna Azvolinsky | May 1, 2019 | 5 min read
A high school student designs a new beehive and gets help from machine learning to monitor for varroa mite infestation.
Image of the Day: Feather Mites
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Feb 19, 2018 | 1 min read
Researchers used scanning electron microscopy to peer at bugs on several hummingbird species.
Mining the Mite-ochondrial Genome
Tracy Vence | Dec 14, 2015 | 1 min read
Phylogenetic analysis of DNA isolated from human hair follicle–dwelling mites shows that different lineages of the arthropods are associated with hosts with different regional ancestries.
Mites Remember Enemies, Fight Back
Dan Cossins | Oct 11, 2012 | 2 min read
Mites that were attacked by rival species as juveniles attack the young of their former assailants more frequently when they reach adulthood.
Honey Bee Killer
Cristina Luiggi | Jun 11, 2012 | 1 min read
A parasitic mite helps spread a deadly virus among honey bee colonies.
Mite Found on Ancient Spider
Tia Ghose | Nov 9, 2011 | 1 min read
Using CT scanning, scientists were able to visualize a tiny mite hitching a ride on a 50-million-year old spider.
