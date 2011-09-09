ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
molecular motor
molecular motor
Motor Man
Anna Azvolinsky
| Sep 1, 2017
| 9 min read
Ron Vale has spent a career studying how molecular motors transport cargo within cells. He’s also developed tools to help scientists communicate their findings.
Michael Smith: Biomechanic
Jef Akst
| Sep 1, 2013
| 3 min read
Assistant Professor, Biomedical Engineering, Boston University. Age: 37
Transport Breakdown
Kate Yandell
| Jul 1, 2013
| 2 min read
Deficiencies in a cellular motor that carries a serotonin receptor are associated with anxiety in mice.
Next Generation: Single Molecule Motor
Kerry Grens
| Sep 9, 2011
| 3 min read
Chemists design the first electrically-driven motor made from just one small molecule.
