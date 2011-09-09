ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. molecular motor

molecular motor

Motor Man
Anna Azvolinsky | Sep 1, 2017 | 9 min read
Ron Vale has spent a career studying how molecular motors transport cargo within cells. He’s also developed tools to help scientists communicate their findings.
Michael Smith: Biomechanic
Jef Akst | Sep 1, 2013 | 3 min read
Assistant Professor, Biomedical Engineering, Boston University. Age: 37
Transport Breakdown
Kate Yandell | Jul 1, 2013 | 2 min read
Deficiencies in a cellular motor that carries a serotonin receptor are associated with anxiety in mice.
Next Generation: Single Molecule Motor
Kerry Grens | Sep 9, 2011 | 3 min read
Chemists design the first electrically-driven motor made from just one small molecule.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT