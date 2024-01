Health authorities in both countries announced that people under certain age cutoffs are now ineligible for the Spikevax COVID-19 shot due to its association with heart inflammation.

Moderna Vaccine Paused for Young People in Two European Countries

Moderna Vaccine Paused for Young People in Two European Countries

Moderna Vaccine Paused for Young People in Two European Countries

Health authorities in both countries announced that people under certain age cutoffs are now ineligible for the Spikevax COVID-19 shot due to its association with heart inflammation.

Health authorities in both countries announced that people under certain age cutoffs are now ineligible for the Spikevax COVID-19 shot due to its association with heart inflammation.