national museum of natural history

Trump Administration Plans to Eliminate USGS’s Biological Survey Unit
Diana Kwon | Feb 26, 2018 | 2 min read
The agency is also poised to end a 50-year effort to restore endangered whooping crane populations.
Scientists Urge Museums to Cut Koch Ties
Bob Grant | Mar 24, 2015 | 2 min read
Dozens of researchers called on science and natural history museums to sever financial relationships with fossil fuel companies and philanthropists who fund climate change denying scientists and organizations.
