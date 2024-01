Researchers found that people who spend more time outdoors also spend more time being active and socializing, but it probably doesn’t account for all of the health boost associated with green spaces.

Can Exercise Explain the Health Benefits of Natural Environments?

Can Exercise Explain the Health Benefits of Natural Environments?

Can Exercise Explain the Health Benefits of Natural Environments?

Researchers found that people who spend more time outdoors also spend more time being active and socializing, but it probably doesn’t account for all of the health boost associated with green spaces.

Researchers found that people who spend more time outdoors also spend more time being active and socializing, but it probably doesn’t account for all of the health boost associated with green spaces.