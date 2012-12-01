ADVERTISEMENT
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant
| Aug 1, 2015
| 3 min read
Gods of the Morning, Hedonic Eating, A Beautiful Question
, and
Genomic Messages
Protein Sequencing Disputes Linnaeus
Jef Akst
| Nov 6, 2013
| 2 min read
Comparing the proteins of a 300-year-old pickled elephant fetus with modern sequence data challenges Carl Linnaeus’s decision to assign it as the Asian elephant type specimen.
Right Under Their Noses
Kerry Grens
| Sep 6, 2013
| 1 min read
Biology students discover a new species of beetle in the giant city of Manila.
The King of Turtles
Christoph Irmscher
| May 1, 2013
| 3 min read
American naturalist Louis Agassiz had a zeal for collecting that encouraged a nation to engage with nature.
Book Excerpt from Louis Agassiz: Creator of American Science
Christoph Irmscher
| Apr 30, 2013
| 5 min read
In Chapter 4, “Darwin’s Barnacles, Agassiz’s Jellyfish,” author Christoph Irmscher describes his subject’s obsession with marine organisms.
Playing the Field
George B. Schaller
| Dec 1, 2012
| 3 min read
The role of field biologists is changing as conservation biology evolves and ecological challenges mount.
