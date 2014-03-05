ADVERTISEMENT
US Navy Dolphins to Capture Vaquitas to Save Them from Extinction
Kerry Grens | Oct 6, 2017 | 1 min read
The dolphins and their trainers will search for the endangered porpoises and enclose them in a protected pen.
Birds and Choppers Don’t Mix
Bob Grant | Mar 5, 2014 | 2 min read
A new study finds that birdstrike is a huge threat to US Army, Navy, Coast Guard, and Air Force helicopters operating within the United States.
