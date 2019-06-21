ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Prehistoric Baby Bottles
Image of the Day: Prehistoric Baby Bottles
Infants may have been drinking animal milk from vessels for thousands of years.
Image of the Day: Prehistoric Baby Bottles
Image of the Day: Prehistoric Baby Bottles

Infants may have been drinking animal milk from vessels for thousands of years.

Infants may have been drinking animal milk from vessels for thousands of years.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. neolithic

neolithic

Çatalhöyük excavation poop coprolite whipworm parasite egg neolithic farming
Parasites in Ancient Poo Reflect Neolithic Settlers’ Lifestyle
Ashley P. Taylor | Jun 21, 2019 | 4 min read
From an excavation of a site called Çatalhöyük, in modern-day Turkey, scientists recover preserved whipworm eggs—a sign of settling down and living in close quarters.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT