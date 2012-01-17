ADVERTISEMENT
Scientists have found a previously unknown virus in Myanmar.
Newly Discovered Virus Has Multi-Part Genome
Bob Grant
| Aug 26, 2016
| 1 min read
A “multicomponent” virus isolated from mosquitoes infects in stages and reassembles once the pieces are inside the host.
New Herd Virus Haunts Europe
Hannah Waters
| Jan 17, 2012
| 1 min read
Researchers are working speedily to find a cure for a new virus that causes birth defects and stillbirth in cows, sheep, and goats.
