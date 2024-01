An honorable mention in the 2022 Nikon Small World in Motion competition shows thale cress sperm being released into the ovule.

Science Snapshot: Go Forth and Multiply

Science Snapshot: Go Forth and Multiply

Science Snapshot: Go Forth and Multiply

An honorable mention in the 2022 Nikon Small World in Motion competition shows thale cress sperm being released into the ovule.

An honorable mention in the 2022 Nikon Small World in Motion competition shows thale cress sperm being released into the ovule.