If the Senate confirms her appointment, Arati Prabhakar will become the first woman, person of color, and immigrant to head the Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Biden Nominates New Science Advisor

Biden Nominates New Science Advisor

If the Senate confirms her appointment, Arati Prabhakar will become the first woman, person of color, and immigrant to head the Office of Science and Technology Policy.

If the Senate confirms her appointment, Arati Prabhakar will become the first woman, person of color, and immigrant to head the Office of Science and Technology Policy.