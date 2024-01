Many major biopharmaceutical companies are developing or acquiring drugs that target the NLRP3 inflammasome, a large intracellular complex that researchers say can spark inflammation and stoke diseases of lifestyle and aging.

Pharma Looks to Inflammasome Inhibitors as All-Around Therapies

