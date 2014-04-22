ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Novartis
Novartis’s $9.7 Billion Purchase Includes Novel PCSK9 Inhibitor
Emily Makowski
| Nov 25, 2019
| 2 min read
The pharmaceutical firm is buying The Medicines Company, which recently devoted its efforts into developing the cholesterol-lowering medication.
Some Data Backing Novartis Gene-Therapy Approval Manipulated: FDA
Nicoletta Lanese
| Aug 7, 2019
| 2 min read
The agency is now evaluating the implications of the corrupted data behind Zolgensma and whether to “take action” against the pharmaceutical company.
FDA Approves Gene Therapy for Spinal Muscular Atrophy
Ashley Yeager
| May 27, 2019
| 3 min read
At $2 million for a single dose, Novartis’s Zolgensma is the most expensive medicine to date, but still less expensive over a lifetime than another approved drug for the rare genetic disease.
Big Pharma Picks up on Medical Marijuana
Ashley P. Taylor
| Dec 19, 2018
| 1 min read
A Novartis subsidiary is partnering with a Canadian cannabis company to sell medical marijuana worldwide.
Novartis and Sanofi Stockpile Meds in Preparation for Brexit
Ashley Yeager
| Aug 3, 2018
| 1 min read
If the UK leaves the EU in March without a deal, transport of insulin and other essential drugs could be delayed.
Migraine Drug Wins EU Approval
Ashley Yeager
| Jul 31, 2018
| 2 min read
Aimovig will soon be available for individuals who have four or more migraines a month.
Novartis Paid More than $1 Million to Firm Linked to Trump Lawyer
Ashley Yeager
| May 9, 2018
| 2 min read
The drug company had an agreement with Essential Consultants, run by the president’s former attorney Michael Cohen.
Novartis Drops Gene Therapy Research
Ben Andrew Henry
| Sep 6, 2016
| 1 min read
The company has shuttered its experimental cell and gene cancer therapy unit, firing more than 100 researchers.
Google, Novartis to Develop Smart Contacts
Bob Grant
| Jul 17, 2014
| 2 min read
The technologically advanced eyewear monitors blood sugar concentrations in diabetic patients.
Novartis and Glaxo Agree to Big Deal
Bob Grant
| Apr 22, 2014
| 1 min read
The pharmaceutical companies announce a suite of asset swaps that drove up share prices and will reshape both.
