Home
Subjects
NSAIDs
NSAIDs
Illegal Animal Meds Persist in India
Kerry Grens
| Oct 13, 2014
| 3 min read
Use of a veterinary painkiller, banned in several countries because of its lethal effects on scavenging birds, has declined, but cow carcasses still test positive.
Week in Review: March 10–14
Tracy Vence
| Mar 14, 2014
| 3 min read
Whole-genome sequencing in the clinic; blood-based biomarkers predict future cognitive problems; how some pain meds inhibit bacterial growth; ResearchGate launches Open Review
Resolving Chronic Pain
Claudia Sommer and Frank Birklein
| Jan 1, 2012
| 10+ min read
The body’s own mechanism for dispersing the inflammatory reaction might lead to new treatments for chronic pain.
Where Cancer and Inflammation Intersect
Giorgio Trinchieri
| Apr 1, 2011
| 1 min read
Recent clinical trials have reignited the interest in simple anti-inflammatory drugs like aspirin for controlling the inflammation associated with cancer.
An Aspirin for your Cancer?
Giorgio Trinchieri
| Apr 1, 2011
| 10+ min read
Can tumors—which can originate from, and often resemble, chronically inflamed tissue—be curtailed using familiar anti-inflammatory agents, without their side effects?
