In two independent studies, researchers find that the organelle is responsible for a switch that allows cells to start moving when they’re squeezed.

Nucleus Is Key to How Cells Sense Personal Space

Nucleus Is Key to How Cells Sense Personal Space

Nucleus Is Key to How Cells Sense Personal Space

In two independent studies, researchers find that the organelle is responsible for a switch that allows cells to start moving when they’re squeezed.

In two independent studies, researchers find that the organelle is responsible for a switch that allows cells to start moving when they’re squeezed.