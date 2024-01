Karen Miga discusses how she and collaborators sequenced the missing parts of the human genome almost two decades after the first Human Genome Project published its results.

The Scientist Speaks - Filling in the Gaps: Sequencing the Entire Human Genome

The Scientist Speaks - Filling in the Gaps: Sequencing the Entire Human Genome

The Scientist Speaks - Filling in the Gaps: Sequencing the Entire Human Genome

Karen Miga discusses how she and collaborators sequenced the missing parts of the human genome almost two decades after the first Human Genome Project published its results.

Karen Miga discusses how she and collaborators sequenced the missing parts of the human genome almost two decades after the first Human Genome Project published its results.