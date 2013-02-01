office politics

ADVERTISEMENT
Book Excerpt from A#@holes
Aaron James | Feb 4, 2013 | 4 min read
In Chapter 1, “A Theory,” author Aaron James constructs a working definition for the type of person that earns the ignominious moniker.
The A@#hole Scientist
Aaron James | Feb 1, 2013 | 3 min read
Can a vexing sense of entitlement actually aid in the pursuit of knowledge?
