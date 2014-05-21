ADVERTISEMENT
OHRP

NIH Cleared of Tampering with Ethics Probe
Bob Grant | Sep 18, 2014 | 2 min read
Government auditors absolve the National Institutes of Health of wrongdoing in the case of its involvement in an ethics investigation of a study involving premature babies.
NIH Accused of Interfering with Ethics Probe
Bob Grant | May 21, 2014 | 2 min read
A watchdog group claims that the federal agency improperly influenced the investigation of a study involving the treatment of preterm infants.
