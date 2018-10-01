ADVERTISEMENT
Infographic: The Omentum’s Role in Health and Disease
Belly fat helps fight infection, but is also a common site of metastasis.
Belly Fat Has a Role to Play in Fighting Infections
Selene Meza-Perez and Troy D. Randall
| Oct 1, 2018
| 9 min read
Hanging in front of the abdomen like an apron, the depot of visceral fat known as the omentum helps regulate immune responses.
