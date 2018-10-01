ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Infographic: The Omentum&rsquo;s Role in Health and Disease
Infographic: The Omentum’s Role in Health and Disease
Belly fat helps fight infection, but is also a common site of metastasis.
Infographic: The Omentum’s Role in Health and Disease
Infographic: The Omentum’s Role in Health and Disease

Belly fat helps fight infection, but is also a common site of metastasis.

Belly fat helps fight infection, but is also a common site of metastasis.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. omentum

omentum

Belly Fat Has a Role to Play in Fighting Infections
Selene Meza-Perez and Troy D. Randall | Oct 1, 2018 | 9 min read
Hanging in front of the abdomen like an apron, the depot of visceral fat known as the omentum helps regulate immune responses.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT