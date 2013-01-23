online gaming

ADVERTISEMENT
Gamers Publish Paper
Catherine Offord | Feb 16, 2016 | 2 min read
Players of the online RNA-building game eteRNA publish a set of rules linking an RNA’s shape with the difficulty of synthesizing it.
Extra Eyeballs on the Eye
Rina Shaikh-Lesko | May 6, 2014 | 1 min read
A legion of citizen-scientist gamers helps a team of researchers explain a long-standing riddle of how the retina processes motion.
Internalizing the Internet
Beth Marie Mole | Jan 23, 2013 | 2 min read
Online social networks alter how users see themselves and their world.
