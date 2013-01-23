ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
online gaming
online gaming
Gamers Publish Paper
Catherine Offord
| Feb 16, 2016
| 2 min read
Players of the online RNA-building game eteRNA publish a set of rules linking an RNA’s shape with the difficulty of synthesizing it.
Extra Eyeballs on the Eye
Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| May 6, 2014
| 1 min read
A legion of citizen-scientist gamers helps a team of researchers explain a long-standing riddle of how the retina processes motion.
Internalizing the Internet
Beth Marie Mole
| Jan 23, 2013
| 2 min read
Online social networks alter how users see themselves and their world.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT