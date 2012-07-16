ADVERTISEMENT
  3. open acess

Open-Review Journal Launched
Edyta Zielinska | Feb 13, 2013 | 1 min read
A new journal that publishes peer review comments alongside its manuscripts goes live.
Mathematicians as Publishers
Edyta Zielinska | Jan 21, 2013 | 1 min read
A new initiative in the mathematics research community is gearing up to do the work traditionally organized by a publisher.
Anonymity Under Threat
Ruth Williams | Jan 17, 2013 | 3 min read
Scientists uncover the identities of anonymous DNA donors using freely available web searches.
UK Pushes Open Access
Jef Akst | Jul 16, 2012 | 1 min read
Starting in April 2013, research supported by the United Kingdom government must be made freely available within 6 months of publication.
