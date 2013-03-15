ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
opera
opera
Review: Auditory Hallucinations, Composed
Ajai Raj
| Jan 16, 2014
| 3 min read
A pair of one-act chamber operas takes the audience inside the world of imagined sound.
Atoms and Arias
Kate Yandell
| Mar 22, 2013
| 3 min read
A Portuguese professor explores the poisons and potions of opera.
La Bohème: A Portrait of Our Oceans in Peril
Graciela Flores
| Mar 15, 2013
| 1 min read
The sculptures of Mara G. Haseltine's new exhibition tell a tale of beautiful oceans ravaged by pollution.
Love Song for an Ailing Planet
Graciela Flores
| Mar 15, 2013
| 3 min read
Artist Mara G. Haseltine unveils her latest exhibition of science-inspired sculpture, a melancholy ode to marine plankton set to the music of Puccini.
