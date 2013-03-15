ADVERTISEMENT
  3. opera

Review: Auditory Hallucinations, Composed
Ajai Raj | Jan 16, 2014 | 3 min read
A pair of one-act chamber operas takes the audience inside the world of imagined sound. 
Atoms and Arias
Kate Yandell | Mar 22, 2013 | 3 min read
A Portuguese professor explores the poisons and potions of opera.
Love Song for an Ailing Planet
Graciela Flores | Mar 15, 2013 | 3 min read
Artist Mara G. Haseltine unveils her latest exhibition of science-inspired sculpture, a melancholy ode to marine plankton set to the music of Puccini.
