The former GlaxoSmithKline executive had led the US government’s Operation Warp Speed COVID-19 vaccine program during the Trump administration.

Moncef Slaoui Fired by GSK Amid Sexual Harassment Claims

Moncef Slaoui Fired by GSK Amid Sexual Harassment Claims

The former GlaxoSmithKline executive had led the US government’s Operation Warp Speed COVID-19 vaccine program during the Trump administration.

The former GlaxoSmithKline executive had led the US government’s Operation Warp Speed COVID-19 vaccine program during the Trump administration.