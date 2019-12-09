ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Vaccine illustration
Infographic: Inducing Active Immunity Against Opioid Overdose
How scientists aim to induce an immune response against addictive drugs
Infographic: Inducing Active Immunity Against Opioid Overdose
Infographic: Inducing Active Immunity Against Opioid Overdose

How scientists aim to induce an immune response against addictive drugs

How scientists aim to induce an immune response against addictive drugs

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. opioid crisis

opioid crisis

Illustration of a syringe with a person falling out of a bottle of pills
Opioid Vaccines as a Tool to Stem Overdose Deaths
Tori Rodriguez | Jun 13, 2022 | 10+ min read
Researchers are turning to the immune system for help in treating addiction and preventing overdose.
US Capitol with Senate building in the foreground
Robert Califf Confirmed to Lead FDA
Shawna Williams | Feb 15, 2022 | 1 min read
A narrow Senate vote ends a 13-month period during which the agency has lacked a permanent commissioner.
Two fingers grasp a vitamin D capsule
Vitamin D Deficiency Drives Opioid Addiction in Mice
Amanda Heidt | Jun 16, 2021 | 5 min read
Mice with low vitamin D had exaggerated craving for opioids and felt the drugs’ effects more strongly—results supported in part by human medical records—suggesting that supplements should be explored as treatments for opioid use disorders.
Book Excerpt from Drugs Without the Hot Air
David Nutt | Feb 24, 2020 | 4 min read
In Chapter 14, author David Nutt describes the opioid crisis currently besetting the US.
Tufts to Remove Sackler Name from Medical Campus
Emily Makowski | Dec 9, 2019 | 2 min read
The school will not return donations from the family that made its riches on opioids, but the university will start a $3 million endowment for addiction prevention and treatment.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT