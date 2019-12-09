ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Infographic: Inducing Active Immunity Against Opioid Overdose
How scientists aim to induce an immune response against addictive drugs
Infographic: Inducing Active Immunity Against Opioid Overdose
Infographic: Inducing Active Immunity Against Opioid Overdose
How scientists aim to induce an immune response against addictive drugs
How scientists aim to induce an immune response against addictive drugs
Home
Subjects
opioid crisis
opioid crisis
Opioid Vaccines as a Tool to Stem Overdose Deaths
Tori Rodriguez
| Jun 13, 2022
| 10+ min read
Researchers are turning to the immune system for help in treating addiction and preventing overdose.
Robert Califf Confirmed to Lead FDA
Shawna Williams
| Feb 15, 2022
| 1 min read
A narrow Senate vote ends a 13-month period during which the agency has lacked a permanent commissioner.
Vitamin D Deficiency Drives Opioid Addiction in Mice
Amanda Heidt
| Jun 16, 2021
| 5 min read
Mice with low vitamin D had exaggerated craving for opioids and felt the drugs’ effects more strongly—results supported in part by human medical records—suggesting that supplements should be explored as treatments for opioid use disorders.
Book Excerpt from
Drugs Without the Hot Air
David Nutt
| Feb 24, 2020
| 4 min read
In Chapter 14, author David Nutt describes the opioid crisis currently besetting the US.
Tufts to Remove Sackler Name from Medical Campus
Emily Makowski
| Dec 9, 2019
| 2 min read
The school will not return donations from the family that made its riches on opioids, but the university will start a $3 million endowment for addiction prevention and treatment.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT