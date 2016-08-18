ADVERTISEMENT
Infographic: Inducing Active Immunity Against Opioid Overdose
How scientists aim to induce an immune response against addictive drugs
Opioid Vaccines as a Tool to Stem Overdose Deaths
Tori Rodriguez
| Jun 13, 2022
| 10+ min read
Researchers are turning to the immune system for help in treating addiction and preventing overdose.
NYU Langone to Drop Sackler Name from Biomedical Institute
Max Kozlov
| Oct 26, 2020
| 1 min read
The decision comes after Purdue Pharma, founded by the Sackler family, announced it would plead guilty to federal criminal charges for its role in the opioid epidemic.
Opioid Settlement Money to Fund Addiction Research Center
Ashley Yeager
| Apr 3, 2019
| 1 min read
Oklahoma dropped its lawsuit against OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma in exchange for a National Center for Addiction Studies and Treatment in Tulsa.
FDA Approves Drug to Ease Symptoms of Opioid Withdrawal
Catherine Offord
| May 17, 2018
| 1 min read
Lucemyra is the first non-opioid drug to be approved in the U.S. specifically for this purpose.
NIH Won’t Use Industry Money for Opioid Research Initiative
Shawna Williams
| Apr 19, 2018
| 1 min read
The announcement comes after an agency working group recommends against an industry partnership on ethical grounds.
CDC Director Delivers Passionate Speech to Agency
Jim Daley
| Mar 30, 2018
| 2 min read
Robert Redfield emphasized the importance of science and data in meeting with employees.
Proposed Federal Budget Slashes Funds to EPA, CDC
Diana Kwon
| Feb 12, 2018
| 2 min read
Funds for the NIH and NSF would stay flat, while some agencies, including the FDA and NASA, would see increases.
Prizes and Penalties
Bob Grant
| Jan 1, 2018
| 3 min read
Life is filled with pleasure and pain. Science and society are struggling mightily with both.
Toward a Nonaddictive Opioid
Ben Andrew Henry
| Aug 18, 2016
| 2 min read
A newly discovered painkiller does not cause respiratory depression or addiction in mice and could be an alternative to frequently abused prescription medicines, researchers report.
