Image of the Day: The Night Life
Researchers use thermal cameras to count orangutans in Malaysian Borneo.
Researchers use thermal cameras to count orangutans in Malaysian Borneo.

Ecologists Welcome Seventh Great Ape Species into Our Family
Katarina Zimmer | Nov 2, 2017 | 2 min read
The Tapanuli orangutan has been identified as the newest species of great ape, but also likely the most endangered. 
Orangutans Nurse Their Young for More than Eight Years
Diana Kwon | May 18, 2017 | 1 min read
Scientists think these apes switch to breastfeeding during periods of food scarcity.
Orangutan Imitates Human Speech
Tanya Lewis | Jul 27, 2016 | 1 min read
Captive ape produces more than 500 vowel-like sounds, offering clues to how speech evolved in humans.
Behavior Brief
Abby Olena, PhD | Feb 13, 2014 | 5 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Behavior Brief
Chris Palmer | Aug 5, 2013 | 5 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Orangutans Have Culture
Bob Grant | Oct 25, 2011 | 1 min read
A study shows that different populations of the Southeast Asian ape display and transmit specific behaviors through generations in a way similar to human cultures.
