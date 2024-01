Flames and smoke have killed dozens of people over the past month and burned hundreds of thousands of acres, causing massive disruptions.

Field Research Sites Damaged as Fires Ravage West Coast

Field Research Sites Damaged as Fires Ravage West Coast

Flames and smoke have killed dozens of people over the past month and burned hundreds of thousands of acres, causing massive disruptions.

Flames and smoke have killed dozens of people over the past month and burned hundreds of thousands of acres, causing massive disruptions.