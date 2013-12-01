ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. organic architecture

organic architecture

Future Homes May Have Bioreactive Walls
Benjamin Skuse | May 1, 2017 | 4 min read
Researchers are redesigning the humble brick to produce electricity, to clean water and air, and to harvest valuable compounds.
Organelle Architecture
Mary Beth Aberlin | Dec 1, 2013 | 3 min read
There’s beauty in a cell’s marriage of structure and function.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT