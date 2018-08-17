ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Infographic: Inducing Active Immunity Against Opioid Overdose
How scientists aim to induce an immune response against addictive drugs
Infographic: Inducing Active Immunity Against Opioid Overdose
Infographic: Inducing Active Immunity Against Opioid Overdose
How scientists aim to induce an immune response against addictive drugs
How scientists aim to induce an immune response against addictive drugs
Home
Subjects
overdose
overdose
Opioid Vaccines as a Tool to Stem Overdose Deaths
Tori Rodriguez
| Jun 13, 2022
| 10+ min read
Researchers are turning to the immune system for help in treating addiction and preventing overdose.
Alcohol-Related Deaths in US Doubled in Past Two Decades: Study
Emily Makowski
| Jan 8, 2020
| 2 min read
White women had the highest increase in death rate.
Gene-Edited Skin Patch Prevents Cocaine Overdose in Mice
Shawna Williams
| Sep 17, 2018
| 4 min read
With a built-in supply of a powerful cocaine-chomping enzyme, the transplant might also curb addiction.
Synthetic Cannabinoid K2 Overdoses Are Rampant. Here’s Why.
Ashley Yeager
| Aug 17, 2018
| 5 min read
NIDA pharmacologist Michael Baumann explains how “unscrupulous vendors” hijacked compounds used in neuroscience and turned them into dangerous drugs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT