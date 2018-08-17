ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Vaccine illustration
Infographic: Inducing Active Immunity Against Opioid Overdose
How scientists aim to induce an immune response against addictive drugs
Infographic: Inducing Active Immunity Against Opioid Overdose
Infographic: Inducing Active Immunity Against Opioid Overdose

How scientists aim to induce an immune response against addictive drugs

How scientists aim to induce an immune response against addictive drugs

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. overdose

overdose

Illustration of a syringe with a person falling out of a bottle of pills
Opioid Vaccines as a Tool to Stem Overdose Deaths
Tori Rodriguez | Jun 13, 2022 | 10+ min read
Researchers are turning to the immune system for help in treating addiction and preventing overdose.
a photo of glasses of beer
Alcohol-Related Deaths in US Doubled in Past Two Decades: Study
Emily Makowski | Jan 8, 2020 | 2 min read
White women had the highest increase in death rate.
pile of powdered cocaine and 3 lines on black surface
Gene-Edited Skin Patch Prevents Cocaine Overdose in Mice
Shawna Williams | Sep 17, 2018 | 4 min read
With a built-in supply of a powerful cocaine-chomping enzyme, the transplant might also curb addiction.
Synthetic Cannabinoid K2 Overdoses Are Rampant. Here’s Why.
Ashley Yeager | Aug 17, 2018 | 5 min read
NIDA pharmacologist Michael Baumann explains how “unscrupulous vendors” hijacked compounds used in neuroscience and turned them into dangerous drugs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT